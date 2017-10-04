Sharp price changes slicing onion off cultivation list in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Despite onion's commercial importance, farmers in different areas of Sindh province are not willing to cultivate the edible bulb fearing a price volatility, like the one witnessed last year, may not deal them irreparable losses .

Qasim Khoso, a resident of village Allahyar Khoso, near the riverine forest town Unarpur, Jamshoro district, however has a different opinion about the onion crop. “I have grown onion on my three acres of land, expecting an earning of Rs1.3 million per acre because of the commodity’s demand in the market,” Qasim said.

In his understanding, the catchment area land would produce up to 120 bags per acre, measuring 2.5 maund (40 kilogrammes) each bag.

The family of Khoso possesses 45 acre land. “For this year, I have estimated the per acre cost of onion cultivation to be around Rs30,000, including seed, tractor and other labour expenses,” Qasim added.

He is one of those few farmers, who carefully use traditional farm manure instead of chemical input, believing the catchment area land is already fertile. Onion is a newly emerged crop for the farmers in the catchment area, who otherwise used to cultivate other crops like sorghum, sesame, maize, pulses, banana, melon, and other seasonal vegetables.

The onion crop was introduced in the catchment area after the devastating floods of 2010. Since then, catchment farmers have adopted onion for being commercially lucrative crop. Ali Gul Khoso, another farmer from the area, said growers have changed priorities in cultivation of crops. “Onion can be harvested in a athree-month period, thus it is easy for farmers to manage compared to banana and other crops,” Gul said.

Tracing the recent history, he said farmers had lost their standing crops, infrastructures, and almost everything at their houses to the devastating flood. But, as always the flood had bestowed a new life to the people in the area. It left a layer of fertile silt behind enabling their land to be cropped more intensively without risk of degradation.

The prices of onion are presently at their peak. It is strange that those farmers, who incurred losses last year, are not willing to grow onion because of its uncertain price behaviour. Growers in Kohistan had raised a lot of hue and cry last year when they could not sell their bumper crop accordingly due to a sudden fall in prices.

"Nobody was there to offer even Re1 for one kg in the market. We left the crop abandoned in the field and used it as fodder for animals. Since then the farmers are reluctant to cultivate the crop in their lands," said Hassan Palari, a farmer from Thano Bola Khan neighbourhood. Kohistan produces local variety of white onion, which, otherwise, is attractive in market, but only few farmers cultivate this variety just to keep the traditions set by their forefathers alive.

Zubair Ahmed, a farmer who develops nursery of onion seedlings annually in Matiari district for commercial basis, said no doubt it was a profitable trade but a sudden fall in prices caused huge losses to seed suppliers, farmers, and traders.

"I am cultivating seedlings for several years, but last year not a single buyer came for purchasing seedlings and I lost the cost of seed, labour and rent of farming plot," Ahmed said. "Since then, I have decided not to take risk and prepare onion nurseries no more," he said.

Farmers believe that the government only fixes support prices for wheat, cotton, rice and sugarcane. Authorities are yet to take other crops on priority and announce support prices to avoid any uncertainty.

It must be noted that onion is grown on an area of 324696 acres in Pakistan with the production of 1.8 million tons annually. In terms of production, Sindh contributes more from its major onion-producing districts than other provinces. These districts include Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Dadu, Badin, Naushehro Feroze, Ghotki and Shikarpur.

The farmers, keeping price fluctuations and changing agriculture practices in view, believe that real victim of this game of uncertain commodity prices is the common citizen. These poor people live with limited livelihood options and are are facing poverty for decades. Unfortunately, these low-end consumers are unaware of the real causes of the crisis they have been compelled to suffer from.

The price shocks are mostly felt in rural areas, where poor households spend over 70 percent of their income on food. This in turn affects household spending on education and health with the result that the country is facing severe child malnutrition and increasing child mortality.

Traditionally, the crop season starts from lower parts of the province. Onion season lasts from June to September and July to October in lower parts, while it continues from October to December and November to January in the upper parts of the province. Currently, the crop has been cultivated in most of the areas in lower Sindh, but it is still underway in some parts. Changing weather patterns have also forced the farmers to reset the cultivation period.

Earlier, there was a local variety of white onion, having a peculiar taste and medicinal importance. These days, it is rarely or selectively cultivated. The red onion produced in different areas dominates the markets in terms of prices.

Despite the prevailing uncertainties, the catchment farmers still cultivate onion. The river has spread over 2.2 million acres of catchment areas, out of which 0.6 million acres have been prescribed as forest land. The successive political governments have given the fertile forest lands on lease to their blue-eyed-boys, benefitting landlords instead of sharecroppers, who are the real custodians of the natural forests and the river itself. The new landlords clear the forests and use the land for cultivation, pumping water through tube wells. But traditional farmers in the catchment area depend on the river water for cultivation.

Mostly the river recharges the lands during the flood season giving options to farmers for cultivating organic crops. Presently, some influential landlords have installed illegal lift machines to extract river water, supplying it to the farmers on commercial basis.

Anyway, the life in catchment area of River Indus is little bit different than the people settled in other ecological zones. The riparian people mainly produce organic food crops, which is the need of hour, as the increasing chemical inputs with using substandard seeds have created questions over food safety, linking it to human health crisis and overall environmental degradation.