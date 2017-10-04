Politics hurts stocks, index sheds 2.15 percent

KARACHI: Stocks tumbled over two percent on Tuesday in a session marked by knee-jerk reactions to political events in Islamabad that drove investors to square their leverage positions, dealers said.

“Political developments derailed the bourse yet again… participants lined up in droves to sell whatever they could at whatever rates,” said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares shed 2.15 percent or 903.12 points to close at 41,115.78 points.

KSE-30 shares index shed 2.48 percent or 531.14 points to close at 20,843.93 points. As many as 392 scrips were active of which 51 advanced, 328 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 121.284 million shares as compared with the turnover of 88.879 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell sharply on political noise over the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s NAB references amid threat of resignation by the interior minister and concerns over outcome of the Islamabad High Court’s decision to dismiss petitions challenging corruption proceedings.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed lower after undergoing fresh hammering on institutional selling that dragged the benchmark index to settle just over 41,100 points. “Market lost ground early on amid turbulence on political front as heavyweights sectors dragged the Index on thin activity.”

Cements led declines as the news of cut in cement prices by DG Khan Cement (DGKC), down 5.0 percent, in the range of Rs5-10/bag impacted the whole sector negatively and investors spooked on concerns of a possible price war among players. Thirteen out of nineteen cement companies closed limit down.

Meanwhile, fertilisers also witnessed pressure in anticipation of poor off-take figures for last month. Domestic urea off-take is likely to dip 46 percent. Going forward, analysts expect stocks to remain under pressure and trade volatile in the coming days with investors sitting tight and flows and politics guiding market direction.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Wyeth Pakistan up Rs86.25 to close at Rs1,839.75/share and Bhanero Textile up Rs36.35 to close at Rs763.63/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Murree Brewery down Rs41.06 to close at Rs784.94/share and Indus Motor down Rs28.15 to end at Rs1,670/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Maple Leaf Cement with a turnover of 9.567 million shares. The scrip shed Rs4.1 to close at Rs78.87/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 6.8 million shares. It shed Rs1.74 to close at Rs35.31/share. K-Electric was third with a turnover of 6.804 million shares. It shed 06 paisas to finish at Rs6.86/share.