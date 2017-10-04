Cement sales up 10 percent, exports down 23pc in Sept

LAHORE: Cement sales rose 10 percent year-on-year to 2.798 million tonnes in September, while exports sharply fell 23 percent to 0.401 million tonnes during the month, industry data revealed on Tuesday.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) recorded cement sales of 2.536 million tonnes and exports of 0.523 million tonnes in the same month a year ago. APCMA spokesperson expressed dismay over a constant decline in exports, particularly from Southern part of the country that is nearer to the seaport.

“Robust construction activities within the country are supporting the cement sector, but it is still sitting on some idle capacity that could be exported through government facilitations like sharing the transport cost,” the spokesperson added.

Sales from cement factories located in southern region increased 1.77 percent year-on-year to 0.431 million tons in September. Cement exports from the region, however, decreased 39.63 percent to 0.093 million tonnes during the month.

Cement makers, based in northern part of the country, registered a 12.05 percent growth in September sales to 2.367 million tonnes. They, however, witnessed a 16.27 percent decline in exports to 0.308 million tonnes.

Cumulatively, cement sales and exports increased 4.61 percent to 3.199 million tonnes in September 2017 over September 2016. APCMA said the industry operated at 88.18 percent of its installed production capacity in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, dispatching a record 10.348 million tonnes of cement in July-September.

The industry is well-poised to cross the 40 million tonnes mark during the current fiscal year. North-based factories sold 7.522 million tonnes in the local market in the three-month period under review, up 22.83 percent over the same quarter a year ago.

Exports from north, however, were down 7.41 percent to 0.953 million tonnes in July-September. Cement manufacturers in the south zone recorded 17.76 percent rise in sales in the domestic market to 1.539 million tonnes in the first quarter of FY2018 over the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Yet, quarterly exports from the region fell 35.22 percent to 0.334 million tonnes. The industry’s spokesperson said cement production capacities are likely to increase in near future, but it would require export base to operate at optimum capacity.

He urged the government to lower ‘punitive’ cement duties, which have made it costly for the construction sector, especially the middle class, to construct home. In the past, the government had a scheme of freight subsidy to facilitate cement exporters, he said, seeking its revival.