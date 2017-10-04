Power distribution firms incur losses of Rs132bln in FY16

KARACHI: Power distribution companies and K-Electric incurred Rs132 billion in losses due to transmission and distribution leakages and unmet recovery targets in 2015/16, the regulator said on Tuesday.

Alone Islamabad Electric Supply Company could meet the regulator’s expectations, but it missed the transmission and distribution (T&D) loss capping by a wide margin, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) said in a performance evaluation report.

T&D losses of K-Electric, which is the country’s only private integrated power company, stood at 22.24 percent as against 15 percent allowed in tariff determination. The financial losses to K-Electric due to T&D losses were reported at Rs19.28 billion.

State-run distribution companies reported higher losses against the benchmark allowed in tariff. There are nine distribution companies (discos) operating in the country. “Reduction of these losses is very critical to sound financial health of distribution companies,” Nepra added.

As distribution companies breached the targets of losses given in their tariff determinations, the impact of such breach amounted to Rs48 billion considering the average notified rate of each disco minus average fuel price adjustment for the year 2015/16.

A total of 3.973 billion kilowatt hour was lost in 2015/16. “Such losses are playing a vital role in creation of circular debt,” Nepra said. It said Faisalabad Electric Supply Company maintained its recovery position and achieved 100 percent of its target.

The regulator further said K-Electric’s recovery rate was reported at 87.63 percent. Revenue losses of discos and KE were calculated at Rs83 billion. Nepra has already initiated strict action against fake reporting of data by the distribution companies.

It is trying to bring the reporting within the frame of compliance of performance standards based on the facts. Nepra expressed serious reservations over the authenticity of data regarding load shedding being carried out by discos and KE in their service territories.

“The data provided by discos and KE shows load-shedding from 1 to 4 hours daily which is far away from ground realities,” it said. “Further, it is a matter of concern that discos and KE are not following the order of load shedding according to different categories of consumers.”

The regulator said discos and KE did not show any noticeable performance in 2015-16 in spite of persistent directives and monitoring by the regulator. They continued in the businesses as usual especially in the areas of system average interruption frequency index, system average interruption duration index, quality of supply (voltage and frequency), load shedding and consumer service complaints.