Tue October 03, 2017
October 3, 2017

Nisar was fully empowered: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman for Chaudhry Nisar on Monday said there was no need for anyone to give statement on the authority exercised by former interior minister.

He added that no one had the right to give their opinion on the matter as Nisar enjoyed complete control of his ministry. In a statement issued in response to the statement of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, the spokesperson said Nisar was a fully empowered interior minister and all his subordinate institutions, including civil armed forces, were answerable to him.

He said during the four-year tenure, neither a single subordinate institution transgressed powers nor any institution disobeyed the interior minister’s orders. “The statement given about writ of Nisar Ali Khan with reference to interior ministry and subordinate institutions runs contrary to facts; therefore, no one needs to give statements about powers and writ of former interior minister,” the spokespersons stated.

