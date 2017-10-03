Nisar exercised same authority as Ahsan: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that former interior minister Ch Nisar exercised the same authority as was being exercised by Ahsan Iqbal.

Speaking on Geo News show ‘Geo Pakistan’, he said: "Ch Nisar as the interior minister did not have any more authority than what Ahsan Iqbal has today." Responding to a question related to the strong reservations expressed by Ahsan in a press conference outside the court complex after he was disallowed to enter the premises, Rana Sana said, “The common man now knows what 'state within a state' means.”

"The registrar, Islamabad commissioner has authority in the court complex, how can then Rangers take over," he said. “The entire nation knows now how the situation is going; they now know the hidden forces playing their undue role,” added the PML-N leader.