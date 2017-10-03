Dar moves IHC against indictment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Monday challenged before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) his September 27 indictment in the Accountability Court (AC) on the basis that charges were framed two days after supply of corruption reference documents to him whereas under the law there should have been a seven-day gap.

Furthermore, the petitioner had also not been provided with copy of charge sheet when evidence was going to be recorded against him on October 4. An IHC division bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear this matter today (Tuesday).

The petitioner nominated Judge Accountability Court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents. The petitioner said that NAB filed an interim reference against him that was pending adjudication at the Accountability Court of Islamabad. The petitioner appeared before the court on September 25 when copies of the reference in 23 volumes supplied to him. On September 27, the petitioner filed an application before the AC contending that under the law framing of charges was not possible before seven-day time to the supply of the copies. AC however dismissed the application saying that the law mandated framing of charges within seven days of the supply of documents to the accused and not seven days after the supply of documents. The petitioner contended that the AC order was illegal and unlawful.

The petitioner says that as per section 265 (C) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the law mandated that the supply of the copy of investigation report and documents should be provided to the accused not later than seven days before the commencement of trial. In other words, it is evident that between supply of the documents and framing of charges there must be a gap of seven days. The petitioner said that dismissal of application was violation of Article 4.

Ishaq Dar said that his right to fair trial further compromised when he still was not provided with copy of charge sheet while recording of evidence was fixed for October 4. He said that the recording of evidence was going to be in such a manner that he was not aware about the contents of accusations.

He prayed to the court to set aside AC September 27 order and till adjudication of this matter, proceedings at AC might be stayed. It is to mention here that AC on September 27 indicted Ishaq Dar in an interim corruption reference number 21/2017 by the title of "Assets & Funds beyond known sources of income". To which Dar pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

At next date of hearing on October 4, AC judge Muhammad Bashir has also summoned two prosecution witnesses Tariq Javed and Ishtiaq Ali. AC to proceed against Dar to the extent of final charges while some other charges leveled against him in the reference are not final.