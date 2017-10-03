NAB chairman’s nomination: Consultation with opposition parties completed: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said that he had completed consultations with all the opposition parties for the appointment of new chairman National Accountability Bureau.

Talking to the newsmen on Monday at the Parliament House, Khursheed Shah pledged to appoint the new NAB chairman on merit keeping in view his qualifications and capabilities. “The nation will appreciate the new NAB chairman proposed by the opposition,” he said. He said that the PPP leadership had given complete powers to him to propose the new NAB chairman and directed him to select the best person for the slot.

To a question, Khursheed Shah said that he was looking into the 30-40 years service record of persons named by different political parties. The opposition leader said he was considering the candidates including judges, generals and bureaucrats.

Following the meeting with the prime minister, Khursheed Shah told the newsmen that he had completed consultations with all the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM-P. “It is hoped that the name of new chairman NAB would be finalised soon,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah held a meeting on Monday night as a part of the initial consultations on the appointment of new chairman National Accountability Bureau.

It was decided to hold another round of the meeting today (Tuesday) to further consult on the nomination of new chairman NAB. It is expected that prime minister and the leader of the opposition will come out with their proposed names in their meeting on Tuesday. It is to be mentioned that incumbent Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry will complete his tenure on October 11.