Imran has still to provide SC with money trail proof

ISLAMABAD: As the matter pertaining to disqualification of PTI’s chief Imran Khan ceased with country’s highest court entered into final phase, Imran Khan has still to provide proof of money trail of funds used for purchase of land and construction of Banigala palace in order to save him from any legal consequences.

Although, Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Imran Khan, on September 28 concluded his arguments in the petitions seeking disqualification of his client but still a few mysteries are to be solved.

On previous hearings, the respondent, Imran Khan, in his defence regarding purchase of Banigala property, had heavily relied on the certificates issued by the Citi Bank in the name of one Rashid Khan regarding an account number 9010327943 to demonstrate that Jemima Khan transferred the funds amounting 562,000 sterling pounds to Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan, a close aide of Imran Khan and main character in his money trail, occupies important offices in different organisations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is considered an important figure in the province.

When the court inquired about the bank statements of this Citi Bank account, Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Imran Khan informed the court that the same cannot be produced as Citi Bank has sold its Pakistani operations to another bank.

Meanwhile, documents available with The News reveal that in his wealth tax statements pertaining to year 2002-2003 submitted in the FBR under Section 116 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2002, Rashid Khan declared only one bank account of the MCB bearing No PLS-000562-7 having some Rs39, 151

The document reveals that the wealth statement does not reflect any Citi Bank account in which according to the certificates millions of dollars were transacted.

As per one certificate issued by the Citi Bank some 402,618.333 dollars were sent by Jemima Khan to Rashid Khan Account No 9010327943 with the details of conversion of Pakistani rupees as well.

Similarly, an amount of 330,304.678 dollars were sent by Jemima Khan to Rashid Khan Citi Bank Account, Islamabad No 91010327943, through another certificate. The document reveal that the wealth statement does not reflect any Citi Bank account in which according to the certificates millions of dollars were transacted.

As Mr Rahsid Khan, who was required to mention transactions of millions of dollars by Jemima Khan, ex-wife of Imran Khan with his spouse through him did not disclosed it in his wealth tax statements pertaining to year 2002-2003 submitted in the FBR, the court may asked Imran Khan for this matter as well. It is pertinent to mention here that on September 28, Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Imran Khan, had informed the court that former wife of his client had made confirmation of receiving 562,000 sterling pounds from the PTI leader in 2003 after the London apartment was sold out.

The counsel presented a letter, sent by Jemima Khan through email, wherein she confirmed receiving 562,000 sterling pounds. The chief justice, however, had told the learned counsel that the email message had no worth asking the counsel to provide proof in the form of bank transactions and not any chits.

“Was there any statements of bank account as the amount was transferred from the Niazi Services Limited (NSL), so it must have some bank statement,” the CJ had asked the counsel. “Show us you paid the same amount to your ex-wife,” Justice Umer Ata Bandyal, another member of the bench, asked the counsel.

The CJ had remarked that there were serious allegations that the Banigala property was purchased with black money, and the respondent in the case must clarify his position. It was a simple case, but you took it to this stage, the CJ added. “You are to prove that the property was purchased with fair money,” added the CJ.

Imran Khan’s counsel, however, had submitted that Ms Jemima will make contacts with her bank to provide proof showing that the said amount was received in her account from the account of the PTI chief’s offshore company.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will resume today (Tuesday) the hearing into petitions of PML-N leader Hanif Abbassi, seeking disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan and his Secretary General Jehangir Tareen for non-disclosure of their assets ownership of offshore companies, and for PTI being a foreign-aided part. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, counsel for Hanif Abbassi, will commence his arguments in rebuttal.