‘State within state’ narrative becomes intense

ISLAMABAD: The “state within state” narrative sadly became very intense after the Punjab Rangers, having no orders from relevant authorities armed with powers to issue them, took control of everything when an Islamabad accountability court held its proceedings against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

This also thickened the plot the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is harping on in relation to the Panama case to humiliate, humble and target Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

It was a disgraceful day as even Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the chief law enforcer, was barred by the Rangers, subordinate to him, from getting into the court premises. The heads of those who cherish and promote democracy and civilian supremacy in Pakistan hang in shame.

Under the Constitution and law, the Rangers can’t be deployed or can’t deploy itself anywhere without orders from the civil administration with, in the instant case, the Islamabad chief commissioner being the concerned authority. What the Rangers did unfortunately present a spectacle of lawlessness.

Even if the accountability court wants security by the Rangers or any other force, it has to write to the interior ministry that will take a decision to the effect. Neither Judge Mohammad Bashir nor the court registrar made any such request. The chief commissioner also did not call the Rangers. All were bewildered over the sudden presence of the Rangers in an ominous, controlling position.

Then, a piercing question arises on whose orders the paramilitary force took over the whole affair. Nobody is naming such hands despite the fact that everyone knows who got the force detailed there. It is the same authority that managed the entire proceedings of the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT), so that Nawaz Sharif was trapped at all costs. It is not possible that the Rangers sprang into action on its own as the force doesn’t do so.

When the uniform reactions of the interior minister, the chief commissioner and the judge have been made public that they did not seek the deployment of the Rangers, the Supreme Court judge monitoring the proceedings in the accountability court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), may look into the matter and issue adequate orders to rectify the situation.

In his pungent remarks, former information minister Senator Pervez Rashid commented that the trial was ‘hijacked’ which was a contempt of court, and the apex court should answer why because it was its job to ensure an open trial.

The interior minister’s outburst was absolutely called for and it would have been a timid reaction had he kept quiet over it by hiding behind the hackneyed cliché of “national interest” or his assertions will annoy anybody.

The Rangers’ illegal control to block entry in the court of even those who have been duly permitted by the capital administration to get into it made a mockery of the law as well as Pakistan, which doesn’t frequently earn a good name in the comity of nations and faces the abuse of “state within state”. The activity further made fun of the legitimate democratic government and was meant to weaken it so that its writ is further mauled.

The unauthorised use of the Rangers virtually turned the accountability court trial into an in-camera, which is prohibited under the law and hurts transparency. The defendants are crying from day one that they have been entangled as part of a plot. This storyline got further reinforced by what happened at the judicial complex.

Even during the martial laws, open trials were held. No secret proceedings were held when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was tried during General Ziaul Haq’s military rule. Regardless of the consistent efforts to destabilise the instant democratic government in order to incapacitate it, Pakistan continues to have a constitutional set-up that doesn’t allow secret judicial proceedings.

Ahsan Iqbal aptly remarked that this is not a banana republic but a democratic, constitutional country, and asked the Islamabad administration to give him in writing how the Rangers took over. “I will step down if the rule didn’t become clear about what the writ of the state and the civil administration is. Whose orders the paramilitary force was following when the interior ministry did not issue any such direction that it was enforcing. There will be one law here and one government and two states cannot function within one state,” he angrily commented.

When he called the Rangers commander to explain what the force was doing and on whose orders, the official vanished from the scene to avoid facing him.

When a scene had been created during the previous appearance of Nawaz Sharif before the accountability court, the judge had told media men that he had not imposed any restriction whatsoever. He was apparently as surprised, if not shocked, over the Rangers taking over, and said he would receive journalists at the gate of the court during the next hearing.

But shockingly, the judge wrote in his order on the day’s proceedings that “Rangers were deployed for security purposes. Deployment of Rangers was highly appreciable action of the government. However, some other matters such as entry of counsel/court reporters is to be regularised. The registrar of this court be directed to conduct a meeting in this regard.” What prompted him to have a second thought on what he had earlier told reporters is anybody’s guess.

The chief commissioner was flabbergasted when the Rangers refused to accept the arrangements like issuance of passes for entry in the court made by the Islamabad administration and said it would follow the orders it has been given (authority not named) and would not allow anyone except Nawaz Sharif to enter the court.

The social media severely lashed at the Rangers’ deployment. One tweet said: “Whoever ordered Rangers to take over Judicial Complex today [Monday]) has defied the writ of the state, including of the COAS who asked 4 rule of law.” Another post said boot-polishers are at a loss how to defend this ‘revolt’ and ‘mai bap’ (sponsors) landed them in a deep soup.

The shabby development demeaned and debased the civil administration and authority, a move that was undoubtedly a great disservice to Pakistan. It is stupid to argue that Ahsan Iqbal, federal ministers and PML-N leaders should not attend the trial. They have to be there when their chief is in the dock. This is how politicians work and don’t leave their leaders in the lurch.