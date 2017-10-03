Rangers’ siege of NAB court: a plan goes wayward

ISLAMABAD: It might have been put into force to humiliate the besieged government or to convey a veiled message in a naked way but the siege of the accountability court hearing the Sharifs’ references has apparently backfired.

The ultimate political beneficiary of the whole saga that unfolded in front of the NAB court, Islamabad, early Monday morning was the government and the party of former premier Nawaz Sharif. It is yet to be known who has scripted the entire drama but it proved to be a flop show reminding of many such episodes in this trailblazing trial, leakage of Hussain Nawaz Sharif’s image in particular. This saga still remains a mystery.

October 2 was a surprising day for reporters who first sneaked into the small courtroom, some an hour before the proceedings began. But later on media persons were denied entry again and Rangers almost booted out all reporters despite having official permits issued by the court itself from the judicial complex.

The NAB court siege lasted for four hours on Monday. No one dared to enter, even associates of Khawaja Haris, counsel for Nawaz Sharif and his children, were denied entry at the first stage. “Why do they not pass an order for an in-camera proceeding of this case,” observed a senior journalist who expressed anger at the behaviour of security personnel deputed around the court. Some 2,122 security personnel guarded the trial court of judge Muhammad Bashir Khan, who promised to resolve the issue of media men’s entry to witness the proceedings.

But the Rangers did not listen to anyone and blocked the entry of the country’s top security czar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders who came to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif who appeared before the NAB court hearing the corruption references against him and his children. Some 1,524 policemen, 220 Rangers’ personnel and 300 FC personnel were also deputed to secure the judicial complex. This correspondent saw Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s helplessness when Rangers, which operated under his ministry, blocked his entry. “It proves who is calling the shots here — like the Joint Investigation Team of Panama Papers,” a government official in plainclothes told me. “It seems there exists a ‘state within the state — is this a banana republic or constitutional republic,” asked the furious interior minister who called sector commander of Rangers time and again but no one listened to him. This correspondent witnessed security officials doing everything to manhandle everyone.

The Rangers, being commanded by a senior military officer, did not respond to Ahsan Iqbal, who perhaps did not know that the Rangers were deployed with the arrangements of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration. Another senior journalist asked “look at concocted events to make this trial more controversial — invisible forces unfolding new stories with every passing day in this case since the Panama case started.”

“No one knows yet who planned the Whatapps saga, photo leakage event, the monitoring judge debate and now this Rangers’ agile parade around the trial court,” a senior journalist recalled.

When the interior minister did not know who ordered the Rangers to hold security of this court, who else was handling the affairs, asked a senior official of the NAB court. “Perhaps we all know it but don’t want to name them,” said the official who did not want to be named. It was the second day when the media was denied entry. Now this case is to be heard next week with the hope media persons would be given access to witness the proceedings of this historic case.