Firing on concert in US kills 59

LAS VEGAS: A gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 200 when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

A 64-year-old Nevada resident identified as Stephen Paddock was the attacker who targeted the concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue.

Paddock killed himself before police entered the hotel room he was firing from, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters. “We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo said.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the massacre, but the US officials expressed scepticism of that claim.

In its claim, Islamic State said that the gunman was a recent convert, according to the group’s news agency Amaq.

Its claim did not include the gunman’s name and showed no proof. In the past, the group has also claimed responsibility for attacks without providing evidence.Police said they had no information about Paddock’s motive, that he had no criminal record and was not believed to be connected to any militant group.

Concert-goers screamed and fled in panic as a steady stream of automatic gunfire rang out at the venue shortly after 10:00 pm local time, footage captured on smart phones showed.

“We are looking at in excess of 50 individuals dead and of 200 individuals injured at this point,” Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told a pre-dawn press conference on Monday in the Nevada gambling hub.

Lombardo said there were more than 10 rifles in the room where Paddock killed himself. He had checked into the hotel on Thursday.

Police found several more weapons when they searched Paddock’s home in Mesquite, which is about 145 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Mesquite police spokesman Quinn Averett told reporters.

Lombardo said that police and FBI were still looking into Paddock’s background but they had “located numerous firearms within the room that he occupied” in the hotel.

Police said Paddock had opened fire on the crowds below from the upper reaches of the giant hotel located on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock’s female companion, who had earlier been named as a person of interest by police, is believed to have been located, Lombardo added.

Thousands of fans were attending the concert next to the Mandalay Bay as part of a three-day country music festival known as Route 91.

Donald Trump was briefed on the “horrific tragedy”, the White House said, and the US president took to Twitter to offer his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to victims and families.

“He brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil,” Trump said in a White House address. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in a national gesture of mourning and said he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Two senior US government officials told Reuters that evidence linking him to any international militant group.

Witnesses told how Paddock opened fire with an initial long burst, and then appeared to reload as he continued his spree. “We heard (what) sounded like a glass breaking, so you looked around to see what’s going on and then heard a pop, pop, pop,” Monique Dekerf told CNN. “You’d think for a moment okay we’re fine, there’s no more gunfire, then it starts again.”

Best-selling country singer Jason Aldean was on stage and near the end of his concert when the shooting began. Aldean initially carried on playing when the first crackle of gunfire could be heard but then hurried off the stage once he realised that it was a shooting.

Robert Hayes, a firefighter from Los Angeles who was watching the concert near the front of the stage, said he first thought the gunfire was some kind of equipment malfunction. Once he realised what was going on, he joined the first responders, donning one of their vests. “Honestly I probably pronounced 15-20 people” dead, he told Fox News. “It was pretty much like a war scene inside.”

The emergency crews used anything to hand as makeshift stretchers, including tables and metal railings normally used to control the crowds, said Hayes. Asked if he thought it was an inexperienced gunman, he responded: “With 30,000 people in the arena area, it was kind of like shooting goldfish ... He didn’t have to be good.”

Although the final toll has yet to be confirmed, it is already the deadliest shooting in the United States. The previous deadliest shooting came in June 2016 when 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. It was also the latest in a series of recent deadly attacks at concert venues.

Twenty-two people were killed while leaving an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester in May when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb in the foyer.

Ninety people were killed in November 2015 at the Bataclan venue in Paris during a concert by the US band the Eagles of Death Metal.

A shocked Aldean told his fans via Instagram that he and his band were safe. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” the singer wrote. “I still don’t know what to say ... My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight.” “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”