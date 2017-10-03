Civilian martyred, five others injured in Indian firing across LoC

ISLAMABAD: One civilian, M Din, embraced ‘Shahadat’ while five others were injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rakhchikri sector on Monday.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said that Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the Indian posts, which were targeting civil population. According to reports, two Indian posts were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Director General (SA&Saarc) Dr Mohmmad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri and Rawalakot sectors on September 30 and October 2, 2017, spokesperson of the Foreign Office said here Monday.

The ceasefire violations resulted in the Shahadat of three civilians, and injuries to five others, including a woman.

This is the fifth ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past 12 days resulting in the Shahadat of 11 civilians, including five women, and injuries to 37 others. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 43 innocent civilians and injuries to 153, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016. The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, the spokesperson said. The Director General (SA & Saarc) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.