Nawaz appears before Accountability Court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday appeared before an Accountability Court, which issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar while bailable arrest warrants were issued for Maryam Nawaz.

The AC directed the investigation officer (IO) of the case that warrants were addressed to him to arrest the accused and they should not be treated as service of summon. The today’s order reads, “If any hurdle in execution of warrant is faced by him, he (IO) can take assistance of other government agencies and opt for other legal remedies.” The court has directed the defence counsel and prosecutors to be ready, so that case could be decided early.

During the last hearing, when Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court on September 26, the Accountability Court issued bailable arrest warrants under Section 76 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for all the four accused against surety bonds worth one million rupees each.

Legal counsel for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris, advocate, told the court that Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar would likely appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

In Monday’s proceedings, the NAB prosecution comprising Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Afzal Qureshi and Imran Shafique pressed the court that the attendance of the accused could be procured through extradition or requesting Interpol by issuing red warrants. The court, however, issued bailable, non bailable arrest warrants for the accused. The Accountability Court said if on the next date of hearing, all the accused appeared, it would indict them together handing over charge sheets and providing them with copies of references. Otherwise, it will separate Nawaz Sharif’s trial from rest of the accused. If others did not appear before the court, proceedings for confiscation of property could be initiated, court indicated.

In Monday’s proceedings, Nawaz Sharif’s application for exemption from personal appearance also came under discussion but the court said that it would consider this application at the time of the trial. The Accountability Court then put off the hearing till October 9.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir on September 13th and 19th had issued summons for the Sharif family directing them to appear before the court in the Flagship Investments, Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia Steel Company & Hill Metal Establishment corruption references.

On September 8, NAB had filed three corruption references against the Sharif family and one against Ishaq Dar for assets beyond known sources of income, in compliance with the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment dated July 28. References were filed against Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and one against Ishaq Dar.

In the Avenfield Properties corruption reference, the accused have to prove legitimate sources of income for the acquisition of properties in Park Lane, London, bearing number 16, 16-A, 17 & 17-A. Similarly, in a reference against the establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment in Jeddah, the accused have to prove the means for establishment of these two companies while in the third corruption reference, the accused have to justify the capital invested in offshore companies. Besides several offshore companies in the United Kingdom, the accused also have to submit reply for ‘Capital FZE’ on whose basis Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from being MNA.

According to the references, the accused were given ample opportunities to explain and provide evidence regarding the accumulation of these assets but they did not. NAB in the references said that request for mutual legal assistance has been forwarded by the JIT and its response was awaited, which would be placed before the court, when received from foreign jurisdiction. So under this scenario, this reference may be treated as an interim reference. References were filed after NAB chairman approved them on September 7 in an executive board meeting.