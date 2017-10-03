From rhetoric to action

The youth are believed to be agents of change and have transformed the fate of the nation-states that they have belonged to. Brimming with energy and the desire to do something good for others, their power can be harnessed to obtain the desired results and set the stage to transform rotten systems into dynamic ones.

But this does not mean that the youth are intrinsically supposed to always do good to others, regardless of the socio-economic environment and the living conditions that they are exposed to. They need direction and a sense of purpose. History is replete with several examples where directionless youth were affected by bad influences. This ultimately led them to adopt a lifestyle that would result in their self-destruction.

In Pakistan, youth power has been perceived to be decisive and has been capitalised on by successive governments to achieve their objectives. Political parties did talk about empowering the youth and giving them a say in matters pertaining to their lives. But these promises turned The question here is that: how can the youth, which comprise around 60 percent of Pakistan’s population, be turned into an asset for the country rather than a liability? In the absence of appropriate education and earning opportunities and the prevalence of widespread poverty, they are vulnerable to negative influences and easily fall into the hands of criminals, extremists and even terrorists.

Before we look for solutions, we must examine history to find out how the slogan of youth power has been used repeatedly and how the youth have always been abandoned in the end.

In the 1960s, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto attracted the working classes and the youth to his camp with his charismatic personality and vowed to bring about a revolution. They joined him because they were convinced that he wanted an end to feudalism and the exploitative capitalist system. Nationalisation was the main focus of his reform agenda. But all this proved to be short-lived as he soon started wooing right-wing parties to strengthen his rule. This sudden change of heart on his part left the youth stranded.

Ziaul Haq’s era saw youngsters being used as fuel in the Afghan jihad. Religious parties made their way into the student wings of colleges and universities and enforced their ideology on the students. The tenures of the PPP and PML-N were also not much different as both these parties became symbols of the status quo and refrained from striving for change – something that the youth desperately yearned for. Both these parties supported each other under the Charter of Democracy and abandoned the role of an active opposition, which is a salient feature and prerequisite of true democracy.

Musharraf’s era witnessed widespread support for the phenomenon of enlightened moderation, which had a limited role for the youth who were willing to come out of the conservative folds of society. The worst blow was dealt to the young people who had gathered around Imran Khan due to his ambitious plan to bring about tabdeeli (change). But he shunned his idealism and settled for ‘electables’ who were capable enough to win regardless of their track record, integrity and character.

The youth should be engaged in a constructive way rather than raising empty slogans about giving them leading roles in different spheres of life. This has been promised to them but has never put into practice. Unfortunately, unemployment has reached an alarming level and those who are jobless could fall into the hands of enemies of the country or indulge in criminal activities to fulfil their material needs.

The government of Pakistan should introduce technical and vocational courses for the youth so that they can find jobs within the country and abroad. The reluctance to take up a blue-collar job has led many young people to stay jobless or become victims of severe depression.

The political training of the youth also teaches them discipline and enables them to take important decisions in challenging situations. There is no doubt that political parties have realised the importance of the youth as a decisive vote-bank. And yet, they do not field enough young candidates in elections.

In the past, student unions in educational institutions would serve as nurseries from which the national political leadership would emerge. But after a ban was imposed on these unions, this route to enter politics has been blocked. While student unions must not promote the agenda of mainstream political parties, they shouldn’t be banned altogether. They must be allowed to operate within a given framework for the welfare of students.

The youth must be encouraged to take calculated risks and challenge the forces of the status quo. If they do not get the required support during their formative years, they are bound to get discouraged and join the ranks of those who are serving or obeying the system.

