Tue October 03, 2017
Peshawar

October 3, 2017

Call to save historic bazaar

GHALLANAI: The people of various areas in Mohmand Agency on Monday called for changing the design of Peshawar-Bajaur road to save the historic Ghazi Baig bazaar.

Speaking at a press conference here, elders of Haleemzai, Safi, Pandyalai, Khwezai, Baizai and other areas including Anwar Khan, Malik Rahim Khan, Gulab Said and others said the construction of bridge on the road in the Ghazi Baig market would render the bazaar inaccessible to people of these areas. They said the construction of the bridge would deprive thousands of people of their source of income as well. The residents said the market had 22 shops, two mosques and a seminary were historic ones and accessible to people of the areas.

