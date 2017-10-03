One killed as ex-peace body member’s car targetted

Print Story
MINGORA: A person was killed and another sustained injuries when the car of a former village defence committee member, Ahmedzeb, hailing from Tamba Gat villagen in Malam Jabba, was targetted with a remote-control explosive device in Malam Jabba in Swat district, police said on Monday.
Ahmedzeb was travelling in car along with his father Mian Sher, brother Alamzeb and a nephew when it came under attack. Mian Sher died on the spot while Alamzeb sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital. Ahmedzeb and his nephew remained unhurt.
