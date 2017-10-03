Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

One killed as ex-peace body member’s car targetted

One killed as ex-peace body member’s car targetted

MINGORA: A person was killed and another sustained injuries when the car of a former village defence committee member, Ahmedzeb, hailing from Tamba Gat villagen in Malam Jabba, was targetted with a remote-control explosive device in Malam Jabba in Swat district, police said on Monday.

Ahmedzeb was travelling in car along with his father Mian Sher, brother Alamzeb and a nephew when it came under attack. Mian Sher died on the spot while Alamzeb sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital. Ahmedzeb and his nephew remained unhurt.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement