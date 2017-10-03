Tue October 03, 2017
Peshawar

October 3, 2017

Damaged bridge yet to be reopened

MANSEHRA: The central bridge in Balakot which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan and rest of country through Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road has not been reopened to traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Ayub Bridge had developed cracks and police diverted traffic to the dilapidated Balakot-Garhi Habibullah road on September 26. People have been suffering financial losses as tourists coming to Kaghan valley are hesitant to travel on  road.

