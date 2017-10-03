Two shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified gunmen on Monday shot dead two persons in separate incidents in the district, police said.

They said unidentified gunmen fired at a youth Rahmatullah in Kagi area, leaving him dead on the spot.

In the second incident, a gunmen opened fire on Wasim Khan in Mandan area and he died instantly. The accused managed to escape unchallenged. The police lodged separate cases and started investigation.