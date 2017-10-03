Two shot dead in Bannu

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Unidentified gunmen on Monday shot dead two persons in separate incidents in the district, police said.
They said unidentified gunmen fired at a youth Rahmatullah in Kagi area, leaving him dead on the spot.
In the second incident, a gunmen opened fire on Wasim Khan in Mandan area and he died instantly. The accused managed to escape unchallenged. The police lodged separate cases and started investigation.
Comments