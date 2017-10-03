KP government removes three BoG members

Ayub Medical Complex

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government finally swung into action on Monday and removed three members of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Medical Teaching Institution, Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

Those removed included the BoG chairman Mohammad Javed Panni, Brig (R) Khalid Hussain and Col (R) Salahuddin.

The government issued three separate notifications in this regard.

The government appointed three new BoG members in their place. They are Amir Mahmood, chief financial officer of Shaheen Air International Ltd, Junaid Mushtaq Qureshi, MBA, chief finance officer/director (Finance and Accounts), and Ahmad Siraj, a chartered accountant.

Senior government officials in Peshawar told The News there were some serious issues in the medical college and its tertiary care hospital in Abbottabad. Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Secretary Health Abid Majeed travelled and held meetings with the BoG members and faculty, but their efforts could not help resolve the problems.

“There were some serious management issues which needed proper focus of the board but unfortunately the board members and its chairman never touched the ground in Abbottabad and always preferred to meet and discuss hospital issues in Islamabad,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

He alleged that the board, particularly its chairman, was blamed for making some illegal appointments and receiving kickbacks in contracts and procurement of equipment.

The official claimed that the chairman was a close relative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s ex-spouse Reham Khan and was given this position on the basis of his relationship.

However, when reached by phone, Javed Panni denied all the charges against him.

He held the PTI MNA and MPA from Abbottabad responsible for creating hurdles in the way of BoG to work independently.

Javed Panni said, “The PTI MNA wanted us to appoint his wife as principal of the medical college while the MPA always wanted us to recruit his people in the college and hospital. They were always interfering in our work but let me appreciate my colleagues in the board for their courage who stood against them and refused all their undue demands.”

Javed Panni said they followed merit in recruitment and procurement and never interfered in the work of the hospital and medical college.

He said despite resistance from the doctors and other staff of the hospital and medical college, they introduced the biometric attendance for the staff and then ensured ?its implementation.

Also, he said the government had spent millions of rupees on building a women and children hospital in the premises of the tertiary care hospital and on the ?procurement of equipment, but never utilised the facility due to certain inquiries of misuse of funds. He said the BoG took a principled stand and decided to make the 400-bed hospital operational and created around 700 jobs there.

“Now those interested in these jobs knew that we will follow merit and therefore in our presence it was difficult for them to serve their vested interests and that is the reasons we were removed,” explained the former chairman of the BoG.

Javed Panni contradicted the reports that he was a relative of Reham Khan.

“It’s very funny as people often ask me if I am her relative. Would you believe I have never met Reham Khan as I don’t have any relation with her, though we both belong to Haripur,” he said.

Also, the government appointed a senior paediatrician and former Medical Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Prof Nadeem Khawar as member of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Medical College (KMC) and its tertiary care hospital, KTH.