Mian Iftikhar sees threat to democracy

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that some elements are creating an atmosphere for derailing democracy in Pakistan.

Addressing his party workers at the residence of district president Malik Juma Khan on Monday, he said Pakistan should have strong parliamentary democracy to restore the international community’s confidence in the country.

He reminded that although the court had disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Parliament decided to authorise him to head his party.

However, he said it appeared that the two institutions were on the collision course.

The ANP leader believed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early election was fanning mistrust between the two institutions.

He feared that the government might be sent home before the Senate election and a new administration would be installed for three years.

Mian Iftikhar said the government must complete its term. He said any attempt at derailing democracy would create resentment among the masses against the usurpers.

“The adventurists would regret their acts after toppling the parliamentary set-up and that would create chaos in Pakistan,” he claimed.

On the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ANP leader said the decision of the merger had been taken by the tribespeople, not any outside force.

He said that majority of tribespeople were in favour of the merger and their aspirations must be respected. He said tribal elders had presented four-point agenda to the government about the merger that included extension of judicial system to Fata, representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulation and share in the National Finance Commission award.