Decision denying licence to sacked judges set aside

PESHAWAR: A three-member committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has set aside the Executive Committee’s decision denying licences to sacked judicial officers who were removed from service due to misconduct and social contacts.

It was stated in the decision that under Section 31 of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act, 1973 only the Enrolment Committee of the Bar Council was empowered to decide the applications for admission as an advocate and resumption of the suspended licences.

“The Executive Committee of the Bar Council has no authority to decide the applications of the sacked judges for restoration of their licences and therefore the impugned order passed on September 9 by the Executive Committee is void, without jurisdiction and of no legal effect and is therefore set aside,” the Enrolment Committee headed by its chairman said in the order.

The three-member committee of KP Bar Council headed by its chairman Syed Zahid Jamal remanded back the applications of the sacked judged for restoration of their licences to Enrolment Committee to decide the issue within 30 days.

It was also stated that if the Enrolment Committee failed to decide the applications within 30 days, then the licences of the sacked judges would automatically stand restored till the decision of the Service Tribunal in their appeals or the Enrolment Committee.

On September 9, 2017, the Executive Committee of the KP Bar Council had denied licences to nine sacked judicial officers who were removed from service due to misconduct and social contacts.

The committee dismissed the applications of the nine removed judges, who had applied for restoration of their licences as advocates to resume their practice.

The former judges who were denied licences are Qaiser Rahim, Abdul Hakeem Hashmi, Tasawwar Hussain, Shah Hussain, Rashid Rauf Swati, Manzoor Qadir, Adil Akbar, Amjad Makhdoom and Safeer Qaiser Malik.

As per the decision, the applicants were asked to explain their positions about Section 28A of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act 1973, under which restoration of the licence of a judge was barred when he was removed from service for corruption or misconduct.

In reply the applicants submitted that they had been removed without specifying the nature of allegations levelled against them. They submitted that removal due to absence of knowledge about allegations couldn’t be termed as any offence. They said Section 28A of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act couldn’t be applied to them.