‘PTI govt has failed to deliver’

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Senator Khanzada Khan said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had defamed politics by using foul language against opponents.
“The so-called champions of change are enjoying luxurious life at Nathiagali on people’s money”, he added.
He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Sudham, Katakhat and Bakhshali villages in Mardan.
The PPP leader alleged that office-bearers, lawmakers and PTI ministers were busy embezzling money. Khanzada Khan added that the PTI-led provincial government had failed to provide relief to the masses.
