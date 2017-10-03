‘PTI govt has failed to deliver’

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Senator Khanzada Khan said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had defamed politics by using foul language against opponents.

“The so-called champions of change are enjoying luxurious life at Nathiagali on people’s money”, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Sudham, Katakhat and Bakhshali villages in Mardan.

The PPP leader alleged that office-bearers, lawmakers and PTI ministers were busy embezzling money. Khanzada Khan added that the PTI-led provincial government had failed to provide relief to the masses.