Non-bailable arrest warrants for Lahore actress

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday issued non-bailabale arrest warrants for actress Khushbakht alias Sofia Mirza allegedly involved in selling a car in fraudulent mean. The complainant Shaikh Nasir got registered a case in Samanabad against Sofia Mirza and her brother Khurram Shehzad and others. He contended in the FIR that Sofia in connivance with her brother sold him a car. After purchasing the car he sold it to another man. However, Sofia got registered the car theft case against him.

