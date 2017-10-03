World Rabies Day observed at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi: World Rabies Day observed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday, under the theme ‘Zero death in 30.’ The seminar was arranged by PMAS-AAUR Department of Clinical studies, Faculty of Veterinary & animal Sciences at PMAS-AAUR, with an aim to create awareness among people about human & animal rabies and to emphasize on its prevention techniques.

Speakers at a seminar said that rabies is a fatal disease and urged that and there is a dire need of launching a comprehensive campaign to educate the general public in this regard. They emphasized on strong surveillance system, adequate and timely access to and supply of modern vaccine, commitment and every effort to control rabies.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, vice chancellor of PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest at the seminar. He applauds the efforts of Clinical studies Department for this noble cause and said, “We must target children, men, older people and uneducated individuals particularly living in urban as well as rural slums for the prevention and remedial measures to control it”. Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad emphasized veterinary doctors to identify the gaps through practical knowledge and research work to address the issue at every level and play part in bringing death rate and unnecessary suffering to an end.

Dr. Abdul Aziz, marketing manager at Ghazi Brothers Pharmaceutical guided on the importance of vaccination. He also briefed on pre & post exposure vaccination of doggies and humans for the prevention and controlling of rabies.

Prof. Arfan Yousaf, dean FV & AS expressed his determination that faculty will take more steps in eradication of this fatal disease and he assured that efforts will be continued to make people more aware against this disease.

Dr. Arif Zafar, chairman of Department of Clinical studies also addressed the participants and spoke about various aspects of rabies, its prevention and categories of wounds. An awareness walk for the control and prevention of rabies was also observed around the campus at end.