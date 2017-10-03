Job aspirants took a sigh of relief when the SC ordered the concerned department to reduce the National Testing Service fee to half. The decision was announced after a candidate filed an application in the court. In Pakistan, applicants for government jobs have to take a test. The fee of this test is quite high and beyond the reach of the majority. While it is a commendable decision, it now rests with concerned authorities to comply with the SC’s verdict at the earliest.

The verdict was in the best interest of the people. There is another similar problem which needs the immediate attention of the SC. Many government universities are selling their prospectus at high prices. At some education institutions, the price of prospectus is around Rs3,000. Parents of students who aspire to get admission in medical colleges appeal to the SC to take notice of this practice of education institutions.

Sher Gondal