Lost in translation

Whenever one shifts to another country for business, work or education, the first requirement relates to learning the language of the country one is shifting to. However in Pakistan, things are always opposite to the logic.

With the Chinese workforce coming to Pakistan, the first step should have been for them to go for some language courses so that they can communicate with the people of Pakistan. Instead now our children are being asked to learn Chinese. When will we learn to understand our national priorities?

Dr Irfan Zafar (North Vancouver, Canada)