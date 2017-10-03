Wrong priorities of former rulers created troubles for nation: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said wrong priorities of the previous rulers had created troubles for the nation.

The negative political forces opposing the development projects could not obstruct progress, he said, adding, “We shall go to any extent for the completion of projects aiming at development and prosperity of the country.”

Shahbaz said the PML-N government had provided funds to the tune of billions of rupees for development of southern Punjab and ensured that the people in the region enjoyed their full rights.

He was talking to MNA Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who called on him in the provincial capital. During the meeting, progress on different development schemes pertaining to southern Punjab, especially the Bahawalpur division, came under discussion.

The chief minister mentioned the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park which, he added, would give the cheapest solar tariff in the country’s history.

He said the Punjab government had spread a network of carpeted roads in villages through Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme, the largest initiative of its kind in Pakistan. Shahbaz said the Safe City Project would soon be launched in Bahawalpur and promised to allocate resources for the development of the region.

Separately, the chief minister said the Orange Line was a gigantic project of public interest meant for the entire country. Addressing a meeting, he said, “Orange Line Metro Train Project is an important milestone towards providing latest transport facility to the common man, adding that the arrival of first set of trains from China was good news.

“Like the Metro Bus Project, completion of this initiative will provide affordable transport of international standards to the people and they will also get rid of outdated means of public transport,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the chief minister praised the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for making foolproof security arrangements during Ashura.

“I congratulate the cabinet committee and other institutions. Elected representatives, members of the local government as well as the administration have proactively worked for the safety of life and property of the people,” he noted.