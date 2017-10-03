Tue October 03, 2017
National

Saeed Ahmed
October 3, 2017

Govt urged to introduce meaningful reforms

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday said the deteriorating economic situation call for the government to introduce meaningful reforms without any delay. The government must change its attitude towards critical exports sectors and stop penalizing the sectors paying highest level of taxes, it said. The government should keep promises of its manifesto which envisioned to make Pakistan a developed economy, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

