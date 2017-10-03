HEC directed to verify degrees of medical graduates in two weeks

LAHORE: The LHC on Monday ordered Higher Education Commission (HEC) to certify transcripts/degrees of medical students issued to them by Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) within two weeks.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza issued this order while hearing a petition moved by Khadijatul Kubra and hundreds of other students who passed their MBBS from the Fatima Jinnah Medical College (FJMC). However, the HEC declined to certify their degrees on the ground that FJMC was not a constituent college of FJMU.

The petitioners through their counsel pleaded that they completed their MBBS and were duly issued degrees but they were disallowed to do house-job after HEC showed reluctance in certifying their degrees. The petitioners pointed out that their career was in doldrums due to the HEC’s act.

A law officer informed the court that the Punjab government had issued a notification declaring the FJMC constituent college of the FJMU. He said a similar notification from the federal government would also be issued soon. The officer stated that the degrees of the petitioners would be certified by the HEC as per an undertaking given by the commission’s counsel.