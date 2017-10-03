Archaic system

It has been observed that the leaders of jirgas or panchayats are often the most influential people of a region. This is why their decisions are never challenged. These jirgas and panchayats have no women representation and the use of women as a commodity for settling disputes is considered a norm. ‘Swara’ – by jirgas – and revenge rapes – often by panchayats – are a few of their appalling and unfathomable practices. Why would somebody else – often underage girls – be punished for somebody else’s – often males – actions? Such suppressions have a lasting impact on the psyche of the victims and they lead a miserable life.

Rather than abolishing such tribunals, the government gave them legal cover when it passed the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) bill which allows jirgas and panchayats to resolve civil matters. The government should immediately revisit the alternate dispute resolution (ADR) bill. Many basic articles of the constitution, including rights of individuals; protection of law, etc., are grossly violated by these groups. The apex judiciary, who is entrusted to protect the constitution, must take comprehensive and effective actions to end such practices.

Mumtaz Ali (Mardan)