There are many checkposts in different big and small cities in ?Pakistan. The purpose of these posts is to provide security to the people and to avert the transportation of illegal drugs and ammunition, and to impound vehicles carrying forbidden material. However, it is unfortunate that the real objective of these checkposts is lost.

One may find most of the checkposts sans policemen. There are so many examples of this gross negligence, of which the example of the Taxila checkpost is a classic. At this point, policemen are rarely found and vehicles are allowed to go unchecked. The concerned authorities should make checkposts fully effective that the desired results are achieved.

Engr Asim Nawab (Islamabad)