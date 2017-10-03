Weak connection

When it is about filing a complaint with the PTCL for the landline or broadband disconnection, it feels like its falling on deaf ears. Almost every consumer has said that despite registering complaints with the telephone company, the problem remains unresolved. The internet services provided by the company are unsatisfactory. The frequent network problems irk consumers.

Nowadays, the internet has become a necessity. The entire day is ruined when one opens the internet is not working. PTCL authorities are requested to resolve the issue at their end and let its clients enjoy the service for which they pay monthly bill.

M.Abid Hafeez (Lahore)