Muharram observed peacefully across KP

PESHAWAR: The Ashura Muharram was observed peacefully all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite threats.

Foolproof security measures were taken for security of Ashura processions and gatherings in Peshawar and other districts of the KP that did not let any terrorists execute their plans. Police along with other forces foiled a number of sabotage bids during Muharram by busting the gangs and recovering explosives before they could execute their attacks. Officials said these actions played an important role in observing Muharram with peace.

The people of the province, elders, religious scholars, media and other walks of life supported police and other law-enforcement agencies in maintaining peace.

People on social media generously praised the KP police, other forces and all those who ensured peaceful observance of Muharram. The inner Peshawar city remained closed for five days while most of the roads were blocked on 10th of Muharram. Cellular phone services also remained suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram. However, people mostly remained indoors instead of criticising the road blockades and suspension of cellular phone services.

Around 10,000 security personnel were deployed in Peshawar for security. Cops in civvies were also deployed in and around worship places during Muharram. Similar arrangements were made in all other districts

Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud thanked all segments of the society for their help and cooperation which led to peaceful observance of Muharram in the province.

The provincial police officer in a statement on Monday highly commended round-the-clock support and services of all departments concerned, peace committees and print and electronic media who all worked with complete coordination and harmony due to which Ashura Muharram was observed peacefully.

The police chief particularly lauded the police force duly supported by the intelligence agencies.

The IGP recalled in the message that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had always proved its worth by displaying valour and courage in a professional manner and particularly it was practically demonstrated during Muharram across the province.

He also acknowledged the role of clerics of both sects who maintained sanctity of Muharram and feelings of Muslim brotherhood by preaching unity, mutual tolerance and coherence and their practical help and cooperation extended to the police force and local administration.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir, while praising his men, thanked everyone who played a role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

“It was all because of the hectic efforts of police and other forces as well as the support of the peace committees, religious scholars, political leaders and elders, rescue workers, district administration, volunteers and especially media that everything went well,” Mohammad Tahir said.

“Thank you Jawans and officers of KP Police, army, LEAs for excellent coordination for peaceful Muharram in Peshawar,” Senior Superintendent of Police operations Peshawar Sajjad Khan said.

He thanked the media for its supportive role. “Above all, the citizens of Peshawar, who have supported us throughout this Muharram, deserve appreciation,” said Sajjad Khan.