Drains and diseases

The sewerage network of Shikarpur needs the immediate attention of the concerned authorities. Almost all drains are filled with wrappers and solid waste. The local and provincial governments have failed to unclogged drains.

Because of this problem, dirty water runs on the roads of the city, welcoming all kind of diseases. Although the union council and the municipal committee were informed about this problem, no action has been taken to date.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)