Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Drains and diseases

Drains and diseases

The sewerage network of Shikarpur needs the immediate attention of the concerned authorities. Almost all drains are filled with wrappers and solid waste. The local and provincial governments have failed to unclogged drains.

Because of this problem, dirty water runs on the roads of the city, welcoming all kind of diseases. Although the union council and the municipal committee were informed about this problem, no action has been taken to date.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement