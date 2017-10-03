Tue October 03, 2017
October 3, 2017

Back to the Stone Age

On Friday (Sep 29) the unscheduled suspension of cellular services across Karachi wreak havoc in the lives of residents. Karachi is a financial hub and a lot of people visit the city for business purposes. Many businessmen who were in the city solely for business faced a lot of problems when cellular services blocked without prior notice. The services remained unavailable from 10 AM to 8.30 PM.

It would have been better, had the authorities informed the people about the decision. Because of no cellular services and disconnection with the entire country, businessmen faced a lot of trouble. It would be appreciated, if in the future the people are timely informed.

Shahid Ahmed Qureshi (Badin)

