Google to help struggling news organisations

WASHINGTON: Google announced new steps to help struggling news organisations Monday -- including an end to a longstanding "first click free" policy to generate fresh revenues for publishers hurt by the shift from print to digital.

The moves come amid mounting criticism that online platforms are siphoning off the majority of revenues as more readers turn to digital platforms for news. "I truly believe that Google and news publishers actually share a common cause," said Google Vice President Philipp Schindler.

"Our users truly value high quality journalism." Google announced a series of measures, the most significant of which would be to replace the decade-old policy of requiring news organisations to provide one article discovered in a news search without subscribing -- a standard known as "first click free". This will be replaced by a "flexible sampling" model that will allow publishers to require a subscription if they choose at any time.