Tue October 03, 2017
October 3, 2017

Trials for PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars from October 9

KARACHI: Open trials for PCB’s Youth Players Development Programme 2017-18 will be held at 60 districts across the country from October 9.PCB’s regional head and assistant coaches and districts’ selectors will conduct the trials.The cut-off date fixed is September 1, 2004, for under-13 players and September 1, 2001, for under-16 players.

