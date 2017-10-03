Trials for PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars from October 9

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Open trials for PCB’s Youth Players Development Programme 2017-18 will be held at 60 districts across the country from October 9.PCB’s regional head and assistant coaches and districts’ selectors will conduct the trials.The cut-off date fixed is September 1, 2004, for under-13 players and September 1, 2001, for under-16 players.
Comments