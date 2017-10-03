PCB calls 29 players for New Zealand series training

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced 29 women players for the training camp commencing from Wednesday (Wednesday) at Lahore Country Club Muridke ahead of the series against New Zealand.

The series, which will be held in Sharjah from October 31 to November 14, will also serve as the Round 1 of ICC Women Championship. The series comprises three ODIs and four T20I matches.

The camp will be held under the supervision of Mark Coles, who has been named as head coach officially on trial basis. The players called are former captain Sana Mir, newly appointed skipper Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Bibi Nahida, Sidra Amin, Sadia Yousaf, Iram Javed, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Ayesha Zafar, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sundhu, Ghulam Fatima, Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fareeha Mahmood, Maham Tariq, Fazila Ikhlaq, Kainat Hafeez, Rameen Shamim, Nataliya Pervaiz, Fatima Sana, Azra Farooq, Aisha Naz, Lubna Bahram, Sadia Iqbal, Nida Rashid and Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar.