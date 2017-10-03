Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dhawan returns for T20 series against Australia

Dhawan returns for T20 series against Australia

NEW DELHI: Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been added to India’s Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia starting this week in Ranchi.

The left-handed batsman, who missed the five-match ODI series against the Steve Smith-led Australia to be with his ailing wife, returns to the 15-member T20 team.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the side on Sunday.

Batsman Dinesh Karthik made his way back after leading his domestic side India Red to victory in the recent Duleep Trophy competition.

Veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra also made the cut while rookie paceman Shardul Thakur and batsman Ajinkya Rahane were kept out.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement