Aussie, Argentine goalkeepers reach Pakistan today

KARACHI: Eleven foreign goalkeepers will reach Karachi on Tuesday (today) to participate in the Nishan-e-Haider nine-a-side hockey tournament.

Seven of them are Australians and the rest are from Argentina, PHF sources told ‘The News’. The preparation for the event, to be played at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, has been finalised, the sources claimed. Local players have started reaching Karachi, they added.

The event will begin from Wednesday (tomorrow) and end on October 11. This is the first time that 11 foreign players are participating in a domestic hockey event of Pakistan.