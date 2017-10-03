Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Aussie, Argentine goalkeepers reach Pakistan today

Aussie, Argentine goalkeepers reach Pakistan today

KARACHI: Eleven foreign goalkeepers will reach Karachi on Tuesday (today) to participate in the Nishan-e-Haider nine-a-side hockey tournament.

Seven of them are Australians and the rest are from Argentina, PHF sources told ‘The News’. The preparation for the event, to be played at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, has been finalised, the sources claimed. Local players have started reaching Karachi, they added.

The event will begin from Wednesday (tomorrow) and end on October 11. This is the first time that 11 foreign players are participating in a domestic hockey event of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement