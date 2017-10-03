Messi inspires Barca victory at empty Nou Camp

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday in a Liga match played without fans following clashes between police and voters in Catalonia over a banned independence referendum.

In the late game, Real Madrid earned their first home league victory of the season by beating Espanyol 2-0 with a goal in each half by midfielder Isco, while Valencia moved up to third in the standings after beating visitors Athletic Bilbao 3-2.

League leaders Barca tried to have their game postponed, but the request was turned down by La Liga and the Catalan club announced 25 minutes before kickoff that the game would be played behind closed doors.

Barca’s Sergio Busquets scored for the first time in the league in three seasons to give the hosts the lead in the 49th minute, leaping to head in a curling corner from Messi.Argentine Messi then struck his 10th league goal of the season to double Barca’s advantage in the 70th.

He barely celebrated the strike, adding to an atmosphere more akin to a training ground exercise than a league game.Messi then latched onto a pass from fellow forward Luis Suarez to pounce again in the 77th, sealing Barca’s seventh straight domestic league win this season and maintaining their 100 percent start in La Liga and the Champions League.

In Madrid, Isco made the most of a through ball from Cristiano Ronaldo to coolly fire under Pau Lopez and put Real ahead on the half-hour mark.A lapse from Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the second half allowed Espanyol a chance to level but his blushes were saved by teammate Nacho, and moments later Isco killed off the Catalans.

Ronaldo again played an important role in the move, driving forward and slipping the ball out to Asensio, who cut it back for Isco to ram home low into the far bottom corner.“Isco is playing with a lot of confidence, he knows he’s a more important player now, even though he always has been important, and he plays like he is on the street, he doesn’t have a care in the world and I like that” said Zidane.