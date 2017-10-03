Bids submitted for NSK renovation, construction work

KARACHI: Bids have been submitted for the renovation and construction work at National Stadium Karachi, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that the bidding process had been postponed twice. Developers and builders have submitted documents to relevant PCB authorities. The PCB finally decided to renovate the NSK a couple of months ago and called bids for the work.

The PCB wants to organise some matches of the third edition of the PSL at the stadium, PCB sources said. The PCB sources said that the most important works would be carried out first so that PSL matches could be held. The remaining development work would be completed after the matches, they added.

It may be noted that at least seven Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches are to be played at NSK, including the final. All these matches will be played in November and December. A PCB source said that Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches would not be affected by the development work at NSK, which would be in its full peak in those months.

The NSK has long been neglected by the PCB authorities. The PCB sources said it had not been decided how many matches of the PSL would be organised in Pakistan, but the PCB was considering that if eight matches were to be played in the country, three or four should be organised at NSK.

The sources refused to say anything about when the development work would start and how much time it would take. They mentioned that the vetting of the bidders’ documents would take some time.

In its current condition, the NSK cannot host matches of international standards. The roof of many enclosures is rusted — there are even big holes at some places. All public toilets are broken and in poor shape. The chairs of several enclosures are broken.

The building of the stadium needs to be painted anew. The PCB sources said that all public bathrooms at NSK would be renovated, the ceiling would be changed, and the dressing rooms and pavilions would also be renovated.

They mentioned that for the uplift of NSK, five months would be given to contractors. The following work will have to be done: reconstruction of the toilet block, removal of existing rusted steel pre-cast ceilings, and rehabilitation of enclosures and pavilion buildings. The next edition of PSL will be organised in February-March 2018.