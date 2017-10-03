Pakistan not yet out of CT euphoria: Aamer Sohail

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has said that Pakistan cricket team was yet to come out of the euphoria of winning the Champions Trophy.

“They should have worked diligently to find and groom players to replace Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan,” Sohail told a local news channel. “But it seems they have extended their honeymoon period,” he said.

Pakistan failed to chase a modest 136-run target in their first Test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. They were bundled out for a paltry total of 114 in 47.4 overs. Haris Sohail (34 runs), Asad Shafiq (20) and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (19) were the only ones to manage double figures.

“They should have achieved the small target,” he said. Sohail said that he had supported Sarfraz since 2015 for captaincy but he overdid a few things and as a result the team failed. “Sarfraz tends to stretch a few things. That has resulted in the defeat,” he said.

Pakistan’s top order failed miserably as openers Shan Masood and Sami Aslam fell for seven and two, respectively. Azhar Ali, the senior most batsman in the side, departed without scoring a run.