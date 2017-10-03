We will bounce back in Dubai, says Arthur

KARACHI: Mickey Arthur promised on Monday that Pakistan will make a strong comeback in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Dubai later this week after his team crumbled in a run-chase of just 136 in the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan’s coach was visibly frustrated after the hosts made a mess of their chase on the final day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday, falling to a 21-run defeat against a lowly Sri Lankan team.

However, he was confident that Pakistan will bounce back to level the series by winning the Pink Ball Test starting in Dubai from October 6.“We will come back strong (in Dubai),” said Arthur soon after his team’s morale-shattering defeat in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan were playing their first Test following the retirement of two of their greatest batsmen – Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.Arthur said that his team did miss the legendary duo.

“We have recently lost two great players. I’m not giving any excuses but the team did miss them,” he said.Arthur said that he will weigh his options for the second Test.He hinted that Pakistan might make a few changes for the day-night Test in Dubai.