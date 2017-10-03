World Teachers Day to be observed on October 5

Islamabad: World Teachers day will be observed across the globe including Pakistan on October 5 (Thursday) to commemorate the work of teachers and their contributions to society.

Its aim to mobilize support for teachers and ensure that the need of future generations will continue to be met by teachers. According to Unesco, World Teachers' Day represents a significant token of the awareness, understanding and appreciation displayed for the vital contribution that teachers make to education and development.

On October 5, 1994, the first World Teachers' Day was held. This event has been organised on the same date each year since then. The United Nations' (UN) World Teachers' Day celebrates the role that teachers play in providing quality education at all levels.

This enables children and adults of all ages to learn to take part in and contribute to their local community and global society. Teachers are recognized for their contributions to society on World Teachers' Day.

Various events would be arranged in many countries around the world on or around October 5. These include celebrations to honour teachers in general or those who have made a special contribution to a particular community.

The day may also be marked by conferences emphasizing the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students or other suitably qualified professionals and events to increase the profile of teachers and the role they play in the media.