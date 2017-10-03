AIOU sets to follow China’s model promoting students’ entrepreneurship

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sets to follow China’s model promoting students’ entrepreneurship so as to enable the youth create earning opportunities through creativity and innovation.

China has made a major breakthrough in recent years in empowering the youth through entrepreneurship. In line with this model, the University will soon hold a national-level expo to motivate the students to develop business-oriented approach while conducting research work at higher educational level.

Announcing the University’s plan to implement this model that was also practiced by other countries, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said this expo will also serve as ‘Start up’ for the students to undertake their own small-scale business.

In this connection, the University arranged a week-long pre-expo training workshop here on Monday to prepare its students to properly present their projects/models at the forthcoming expo, so that those could attract the relevant industry.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui on the occasion shared with the participants the success stories of China, USA and other countries that achieved economic glory through innovation and active participation of youth.

While highlighting the AIOU’s consistent efforts promoting research culture in the country, he said now they have embarked upon a plan to provide the students an opportunity to showcase their research-based projects for its use by the relevant industry. “We believe that the academic research must contribute to the country’s socio-economic development,” he added.

The expo will be organised in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant institutions and it will act as a bridge between the students and the industrial sector for socio-economic uplift through innovative ideas.

By arranging the event, the AIOU being the Mega University in the public sector will fulfill its responsibility helping students in their career making. It would an important event in their academic history, he added.

Over the last three years, they have been focusing on promoting research culture in the country, through various means including publishing research journals and holding national and international conferences.

In a short span of time, fourteen research journals were published and about twenty-four conferences were arranged. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped the young researchers will take come forward to develop their skill and expertise and disseminate the same for society's benefit. The University has set up an office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) for marketing the research work through University-Industries collaboration.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Naghama Rashid, Dean Sciences who is also directorORIC highlighted objectives of the workshop, hoping its participants would understand the modus operandi of presenting their research for commercial purpose. She thanked the VC for his leadership role in inspiring the youth to do society-related research.