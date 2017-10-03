CDA issues circular for improving performance of its five wings

Islamabad: The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a circular in which it entrusted its five wings with different tasks to improve their performance and resolve long-standing problems confronting the people of the capital city.

According to the circular issued by the Directorate of the Human Resource, the Katchi Aabadi Cell of the Planning Wing has been directed to conduct a detailed survey and identify and reclaim the land of CDA that has been illegally grabbed by the land mafia or other elements.

The Road Directorate has been asked to carry out its activities on the basis of 'the right of the way' for developing a viable road network across the city. The Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would also follow the directives given in the circular and launch its activities with an aim to give a new and attractive look to the parks and recreational spots.

CDA Member Administration Yasir Pirzada said the current administration has taken various steps to fully implement rules and regulations to further improve the performance of the civic authority.