Large number of people visit graveyards, offer ‘Fateha’

Rawalpindi: On Ashura, a large number of people visited graveyards, offered 'Fateha' for the departed souls of their dear ones, carried out cleanliness and repaired old graves.

Some sixteen graveyards in the city and ten in the cantonment areas witnessed rush of people who continued to visit the graves of dear ones with rose petals, fragrance candles, leaves of date trees, water and pulses.

Locally known as Babri, Ocimum, a fragrant plant was in great demand and one could witness number of sellers of it outside graveyards of the city. It is especially used for putting on the graves on 10th of Muharram.

Hundres of graves were repaired in the graveyards in various areas of the twin cities including H-8 sector, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Ellahi Bakhsh, Eidgah, Asghar Mall, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sohan and New Katarian.

While sharing their feelings on the occasion, the visitors said it is a tradition but they also feel good when they visit graves of their dear ones and remember them on the occasions especially at Eids and Muharram-ul-Haram.