Traders to attend WEFTEC in US

Islamabad :William Doan, US Embassy Senior Water Resources Engineer, will lead a delegation of Pakistani government officials and businessmen to Chicago, Illinois September 30 - October 4, to promote US-Pakistan bilateral commercial ties and increase trade and investment in the water sector.

The delegation will attend the 2017 Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC), the largest technical water quality trade show and educational event in North America. This is Pakistan’s first official delegation to WEFTEC. In 2013, the Asian Development Bank cited Pakistan as one of the world’s most “water-stressed” countries. WEFTEC presents Pakistan opportunities for technology and trade transfer in the waste and storm water sector.

In addition to the WEFTEC, the group will conduct meetings with U.S. businesses and explore new technologies for waste and storm water management, as well as meet with U.S. government officials to discuss water and sanitation policies.

The delegation has planned site visits to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, including the McCook Reservoir and Pumping Station, and the Kenosha Water Utility, which provides a model for how midsized facilities with limited capital improvement budgets can be leaders in wastewater innovation.